Newcastle terror accused appears in court
- 29 June 2017
- From the section Tyne & Wear
A man has appeared in court charged with eight terrorism offences.
Abdulrahman Alcharbati is accused of seven counts of disseminating terrorist publications and one offence contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
The 31-year-old, of Westholme Gardens, Newcastle, entered no plea at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 20 July.