Driver killed in A68 two-vehicle hill road crash

A motorist has died following a crash on a hill road in County Durham.

It happened on the A68 Bildershaw Bank near West Auckland when a Peugeot 206 going down the hill collided with a Skoda Octavia travelling in the opposite direction.

The Peugeot driver died at the scene, a spokesman for Durham Police said.

The crash happened just before 10:45 BST on Thursday and police are keen to speak to any witnesses.