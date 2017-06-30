Driver killed in A68 two-vehicle hill road crash
30 June 2017
A motorist has died following a crash on a hill road in County Durham.
It happened on the A68 Bildershaw Bank near West Auckland when a Peugeot 206 going down the hill collided with a Skoda Octavia travelling in the opposite direction.
The Peugeot driver died at the scene, a spokesman for Durham Police said.
The crash happened just before 10:45 BST on Thursday and police are keen to speak to any witnesses.