Ashington woman raped during early-hours walk
- 30 June 2017
A woman has been raped while out on a walk in the early hours.
Police said the victim left her address in Ashington at around 01:30 BST and was attacked a short time later in Langwell Crescent, Ashington.
A spokeswoman for the Northumbria force said officers were looking for a man in connection with the attack who has a large build and was wearing a black hooded top.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious is being urged to contact police.