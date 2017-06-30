Ashington woman raped during early-hours walk

A woman has been raped while out on a walk in the early hours.

Police said the victim left her address in Ashington at around 01:30 BST and was attacked a short time later in Langwell Crescent, Ashington.

A spokeswoman for the Northumbria force said officers were looking for a man in connection with the attack who has a large build and was wearing a black hooded top.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious is being urged to contact police.