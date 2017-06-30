Julie Parkin death: Adam Parkin charged with murder

Image caption Floral tributes were laid at the gates of the school where she taught

A man has been charged with murdering a primary school teacher who was found stabbed to death.

Julie Parkin, 39, was discovered with fatal injuries in a house in Kirkwall Close, Sunderland, on Tuesday.

Adam Parkin, 35, of Kirkwall Close, has been charged with her murder. He has also been charged with attempted murder and is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Saturday.

Ms Parkin, who had two children, taught at West Boldon Primary School.

Staff have said they were "deeply shocked" at the loss of the "highly respected" teacher.

Police have appealed for information about a Black Mazda 6 registration NL59 MWJ and its whereabouts between 22:30 BST and midnight on Monday.