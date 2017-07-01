Man held over rape of woman in Ashington

A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman in Northumberland.

Police said the victim left her address in Ashington at about 01:30 BST on Friday and was attacked a short time later in the town's Langwell Crescent.

A spokesman for the Northumbria force said a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and is in custody.

A renewed appeal has been made for any witnesses to come forward.