Man held over rape of woman in Ashington
- 1 July 2017
A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman in Northumberland.
Police said the victim left her address in Ashington at about 01:30 BST on Friday and was attacked a short time later in the town's Langwell Crescent.
A spokesman for the Northumbria force said a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and is in custody.
A renewed appeal has been made for any witnesses to come forward.