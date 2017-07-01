Julie Parkin death: Adam Parkin in court on murder charge

Image caption Floral tributes were laid at the gates of the school where Julie Parkin taught

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a primary school teacher who was found stabbed to death.

Julie Parkin, 39, was discovered with fatal injuries in a house in Kirkwall Close, Sunderland, on Tuesday.

Adam Parkin, 35, also of Kirkwall Close, is charged with her murder and the attempted murder of another victim, who has not been named.

Magistrates in Newcastle referred the case to the city's crown court, where Mr Parkin is due to appear on Monday.

No pleas were entered and Mr Parkin was remanded in custody.