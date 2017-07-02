Man charged with raping woman in Ashington
A man has been charged with the rape of a woman in Northumberland.
The 20-year-old was detained after the victim was attacked in Langwell Crescent, Ashington, at about 01:30 BST on Friday.
A spokesman for the Northumbria force said the man, from Ashington, had been charged late on Saturday.
He is due to appear before South East Northumberland Magistrates' Court in Bedlington, on Monday, the force confirmed.