Ex-Newcastle United coach denies sex offences

A former Newcastle United coach has denied 35 historical sexual offences dating back as far as 1973.

George Ormond, 61, appeared via a videolink at Newcastle Crown Court, giving a clear "not guilty" plea to each of the charges which were said to relate to 18 complainants.

He faces 33 counts of indecent assault, one of gross indecency with a child and one serious sexual assault of a 15-year-old.

The charges date from 1973 to 1998.

The defendant, wearing glasses and with a grey beard, appeared via a link from Bradford.

He was granted bail and will stand trial on 21 May next year.

Mr Ormond, of no fixed address, volunteered as a coach at Newcastle United as well as other clubs in the area.

The trial is expected to last between four and five weeks.