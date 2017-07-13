Boy, 16, in court over Ashington rape charges

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with raping a woman in her home.

The woman, in her 20s, was attacked at an address in the North Seaton area of Ashington on 5 July, Northumbria Police said.

It happened in the early hours of the morning, a force spokesperson added.

North Tyneside magistrates have remanded the teenager in custody to appear before Newcastle Crown Court in August.