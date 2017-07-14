Murder probe after man found stabbed in Heaton

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Anyone who saw Mr Coulter over the last two weeks is urged to contact police

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found stabbed to death in a house.

Officers were called to an address in Heaton Hall Road, Heaton, on Thursday where they forced their way in and found victim Steven Coulter.

The 49-year-old had suffered a single stab wound to the chest.

Detectives from Northumbria Police said he may have been dead for a "number of days."

Senior investigating officer, Det Insp Dave English said: "This incident will come as a shock to local residents but a team of detectives is working hard to establish the circumstances around Steven's death.

"A post mortem was carried out last night and we are now treating this as murder. It is believed Steven could have died a number of days before he was found."

He added that extra police officers would be on patrol in the area over the next few days and wanted to speak to anyone who had seen Mr Coulter in the last two weeks.