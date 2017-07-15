Cresswell field attack: Two charged with attempted murder
- 15 July 2017
- From the section Tyne & Wear
A man and woman have been charged with attempted murder after a man was found seriously injured in a field.
He was discovered with what police said were potentially "life-changing" injuries in Cresswell, Northumberland on Monday morning.
The 33-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman from South Shields are due to appear before South East Northumberland magistrates on Monday.
Two others arrested have been released under investigation.