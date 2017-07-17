Steven Coulter murder: Man held over Newcastle stab death

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Anyone who saw Steven Coulter over the past two weeks is urged to contact police

A man has been arrested over the murder of a man found stabbed to death in a house in Newcastle.

The body of Steven Coulter, 59, was discovered at a property in Heaton Hall Road on the morning of 13 July.

He had suffered a single stab wound to the chest and may have been dead for "a number of days", police said.

A Northumbria force spokesman said a 45-year-old local man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and was being questioned.

Image caption Steven Coulter was found on 13 July at a house in the Heaton area of Newcastle

Det Insp Dave English added: "Our investigation continues to progress and we have spoken to a number of people in relation to Steven's death.

"Steven was in his address for a number of days before he was found by emergency services so we need to hear from anyone who has seen him since last weekend."