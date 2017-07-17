Newcastle City Council admits adoption data leak

Image caption The council said it was contacting those involved by phone and letter

The personal details of thousands of children and their adoptive parents have been accidentally leaked by Newcastle City Council.

Information about 2,743 individuals were sent to 77 people in an email attachment by mistake last month, the authority said.

The details included names, addresses and birthdates of the adopted children.

The council blamed the data breach on human error, adding it had taken steps to contact all those involved.

In a statement, the council said: "On 15 June 2017, an employee in the council's adoption team accidentally attached an internal spreadsheet to emails inviting adoptive parents to the council's annual adoption summer party.

"The email and attachment were sent to 77 people.

"This attachment contained personal details relating to 2,743 individuals, comprising current and former adoptees, parents and social workers who had been involved with these families.

"The spreadsheet included personal information such as names, addresses and the birthdates of the adopted children."

'Truly sorry'

A helpline for those who think they may have been affected has been set up and relevant regulators informed.

The council is now likely to face action from the Information Commissioner's Office, which could include a hefty fine.

A review of data protection across the authority has also been launched.

Director of People, Ewen Weir, said: "I am truly sorry for the distress caused to all those affected.

"We will work closely with the affected families and individuals to support them at this trying time.

"This breach appears to have been caused by human error and a failure to follow established procedures.

"We are conducting a thorough review of our processes to identify what changes we can make to ensure that this never happens again."

Anyone involved with Newcastle's Adoption Service who has concerns has been asked to call the council's dedicated helpline on (0191) 211 5562.