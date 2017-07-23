Newcastle Pride 2017: City hosts event for 10th year
Newcastle's Pride Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
The weekend-long event features a fun fair, stalls and musical performances on the Town Moor, and a parade through the city centre on Saturday.
Newcastle Cathedral is holding a Pride Eucharist - a special service of communion to celebrate diversity.
There will also be a candle-lit vigil to show support for those who have lost their lives - and those who keep fighting - for LGBT rights worldwide.
Mark Nichols, chair of Northern Pride which organises the event, said: "I hope it's raising the awareness of the community, that we are your neighbours, your work colleagues, part of your family.
"We are ordinary people; there's nothing different to us, and that's the message I want people to take away, and just want to be able to combat homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia."
In 2016 the festival attracted more than 73,000 visitors and contributed more than £10.4m to the economy, according to estimates.