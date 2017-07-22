Sunderland Airshow: Thousands expected to attend

Image copyright PA Image caption The show opened with a fly-past by a Lancaster Bomber and two Spitfires

Crowds are beginning to gather at the Seaburn and Roker seafront for the Sunderland International Airshow.

Now in its 29th year, the event is thought to be the biggest free annual airshow in Europe, and attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors.

It opened with aerial displays, live music and fireworks on Friday evening.

Weather permitting, over the next two days' crowds will be treated to displays by favourites such as RAF Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows.

There will also be an RAF Typhoon Team, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and events on the ground.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Red Arrows are always a popular attraction

Councillor John Kelly, portfolio holder for public health, wellness and culture, at Sunderland City Council said: "Our weekend truly has something for everyone.

"With its fantastic location, friendly atmosphere and display teams looking forward to coming here thanks to the warm welcome from the huge crowds we should all be proud of the Sunderland International Airshow."