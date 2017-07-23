In Pictures: Sunderland International Airshow

From the section

Image caption The Red Arrows performed when the skies cleared on Saturday afternoon

The Red Arrows wowed the crowd on each of the thee days of the Sunderland International Airshow.

Despite inclement weather, including heavy rain on Saturday, the event at the Seaburn and Roker seafronts attracted thousands of visitors.

They were treated to aerobatic displays, the RAF Falcons parachute team and wing walkers.

Now in its 29th year, the three-day event is thought to be the biggest free annual airshow in Europe.

Image copyright PA Image caption The fireflies opened the show on Friday evening

Image copyright PA Image caption The crowds braved heavy rain and strong winds on Saturday

Image caption The wing walkers are always a popular attraction

Image copyright PA Image caption On Sunday there was a display from the RAF Falcons parachute team

Image copyright Great North Air Ambulance Image caption Visitors were invited to talk to volunteers from the Great North Air Ambulance

Image caption Between displays the planes are based at Newcastle Airport