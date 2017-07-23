Tyne & Wear

In Pictures: Sunderland International Airshow

Red Arrows at the airshow on Saturday
Image caption The Red Arrows performed when the skies cleared on Saturday afternoon

The Red Arrows wowed the crowd on each of the thee days of the Sunderland International Airshow.

Despite inclement weather, including heavy rain on Saturday, the event at the Seaburn and Roker seafronts attracted thousands of visitors.

They were treated to aerobatic displays, the RAF Falcons parachute team and wing walkers.

Now in its 29th year, the three-day event is thought to be the biggest free annual airshow in Europe.

Image caption The fireflies opened the show on Friday evening
Image caption The crowds braved heavy rain and strong winds on Saturday
Image caption The wing walkers are always a popular attraction
Image caption On Sunday there was a display from the RAF Falcons parachute team
Image caption Visitors were invited to talk to volunteers from the Great North Air Ambulance
Image caption Between displays the planes are based at Newcastle Airport
Image caption The Red Arrows also took to the skies on Sunday

