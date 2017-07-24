Deerness Bridge replacement works under way

Image copyright Durham County Council Image caption The temporary bridge has been in place since June 2016

Work is under way to rebuild a bridge in County Durham which closed more than one year ago after inspectors found "issues with its structural integrity".

Traffic and pedestrians were banned from Deerness Bridge, between Ushaw Moor and New Brancepeth and a temporary bridge was put in place in June 2016.

The temporary bridge will be moved upstream to create a new crossing point while the new bridge is constructed.

Durham County Council said diversions will be in place during road closures.