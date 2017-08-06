Murder probe after man found behind Newcastle club
- 6 August 2017
A murder probe has been launched over the death of a man who was found unconscious behind a nightclub.
The man, thought to be in his 50s, was discovered behind the Powerhouse club in Westmoreland Road, Newcastle, in the early hours of Sunday.
Northumbria Police said he had been the victim of an assault and was taken to hospital, where he later died.
A spokesman for the force said two men had been arrested in connection with the death.