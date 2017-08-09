Gateshead man charged over death of man outside Powerhouse club

Image caption Northumbria Police said Graham Thurston was found behind Powerhouse in the early hours of Sunday

A man has been charged over the death of another man who was found unconscious behind a nightclub.

Graham Thurston, 54, was discovered in the early hours of 6 August lying behind Powerhouse nightclub in Westmoreland Road in Newcastle.

Mr Thurston, of Chirton West View in North Shields, died later in hospital.

A 33-year-old man from Gateshead has been charged with manslaughter and is due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court later.