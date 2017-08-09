Tyne & Wear

Gateshead man charged over death of man outside Powerhouse club

Newcastle murder scene
Image caption Northumbria Police said Graham Thurston was found behind Powerhouse in the early hours of Sunday

A man has been charged over the death of another man who was found unconscious behind a nightclub.

Graham Thurston, 54, was discovered in the early hours of 6 August lying behind Powerhouse nightclub in Westmoreland Road in Newcastle.

Mr Thurston, of Chirton West View in North Shields, died later in hospital.

A 33-year-old man from Gateshead has been charged with manslaughter and is due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court later.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites