House 'blown apart' by explosion in Sunderland
There has been an explosion at a house in Sunderland.
Emergency services were called to a private address in Rosslyn Avenue in Ryhope at about 09:00 BST.
Northumbria Police are asking people to stay away from the scene. The North East Ambulance Service said they were also attending.
A picture posted on Facebook shows what appears to be half of a semi-detached house which has been completely destroyed.
'Blown apart'
The emergency services said they were unable to give further details, including whether anyone was trapped in the rubble.
A cordon has been put in place to keep members of the public away.
Debris was scattered across the road, with significant damage to the property visible along the residential street.
A shop worker, who works close to the scene and did not want to be named, told the Chronicle: "Customers have come in and said that half of a house has been blown apart."
Northumbria Police tweeted: "Following the report of an explosion, there is nothing to indicate at this time that this is linked to terrorism."