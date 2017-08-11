House 'blown apart' by explosion in Sunderland

Image copyright Nathan Lee/Made in Tyne and Wear Image caption A house has been destroyed by an explosion

There has been an explosion at a house in Sunderland.

Emergency services were called to a private address in Rosslyn Avenue in Ryhope at about 09:00 BST.

Northumbria Police are asking people to stay away from the scene. The North East Ambulance Service said they were also attending.

A picture posted on Facebook shows what appears to be half of a semi-detached house which has been completely destroyed.

'Blown apart'

The emergency services said they were unable to give further details, including whether anyone was trapped in the rubble.

A cordon has been put in place to keep members of the public away.

Debris was scattered across the road, with significant damage to the property visible along the residential street.

A shop worker, who works close to the scene and did not want to be named, told the Chronicle: "Customers have come in and said that half of a house has been blown apart."

Northumbria Police tweeted: "Following the report of an explosion, there is nothing to indicate at this time that this is linked to terrorism."