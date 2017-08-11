Blyth dog attack trial of women halted for legal reasons

Image caption Claire Neal denied owning a dangerously out of control dog

The trial of two women accused of being responsible for a dog that attacked 12 children has been halted.

Staffordshire bull terrier Marley bit the children when it escaped from a house in Blyth in May last year.

Claire Neal, 38, denied owning a dangerously out of control dog and Leanne Patterson, 35, denied being in charge of it.

Their trial began at Newcastle Crown Court on 2 August but has been halted for legal reasons.

The jury has been discharged and a decision on whether a retrial will be held will be made on 18 August.