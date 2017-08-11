Tyne & Wear

Blyth dog attack trial of women halted for legal reasons

Claire Neal
Image caption Claire Neal denied owning a dangerously out of control dog

The trial of two women accused of being responsible for a dog that attacked 12 children has been halted.

Staffordshire bull terrier Marley bit the children when it escaped from a house in Blyth in May last year.

Claire Neal, 38, denied owning a dangerously out of control dog and Leanne Patterson, 35, denied being in charge of it.

Their trial began at Newcastle Crown Court on 2 August but has been halted for legal reasons.

The jury has been discharged and a decision on whether a retrial will be held will be made on 18 August.

Image copyright John Tuttiett
Image caption The dog was finally restrained after attacking children and one adult, the court heard

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites