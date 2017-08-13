St Mary's Lighthouse £2m revamp plan unveiled

Image copyright North Tyneside Council Image caption Artist's impression of the revamped Grade II-listed lighthouse

Plans to give a lighthouse in North Tyneside a £2m revamp have been unveiled.

North Tyneside Council wants to build a new causeway leading to St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, as well as new lifts and educational facilities.

There are also plans for a glass-covered, first-floor viewing area to provide shelter during bad weather.

More than £164,300 has already been given to the scheme by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF).

Repairs will also be carried out to the existing walls and outside gates under the plans, with new surfacing installed and the bird hide refurbished, the council said.

Norma Redfearn, elected mayor of North Tyneside, said: "St Mary's Lighthouse is a real jewel in the crown for our coastline and it is absolutely vital that we carry out these repairs to preserve it for future generations."

The council will submit a bid for the rest of the funding to the HFL in December.