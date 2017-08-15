South Shields Biker sets Guinness World Record for global journey

Image copyright Kane Avellano Image caption Kane Avellano is the youngest person to circumnavigate the world solo on a motorbike

A motorcyclist who rode through storms and across deserts has set a new world record.

Kane Avellano, 23, from South Shields, has officially become the youngest person to circumnavigate the world solo by motorcycle according to the Guinness World Records.

The 28,000-mile (45,000km) trip took Mr Avellano and his Triumph Bonneville just under eight months.

He raised more than £2,000 for Unicef and did it without a support vehicle.

Image copyright Kane Avellano Image caption Kane Avellano completed the trip on his Triumph Bonneville motorbike

Mr Avellano said he had to ride through monsoons in India, across the desert of Australia and through powerful storms in South America.

He passed through 36 countries and six continents in 233 days, completing the trip a day before his 24th birthday in January.

"These eight months were the most exciting in my life," Mr Avellano said.

Image copyright Kane Avellano Image caption The trip took Kane Avellano 233 days

"I had the chance to discover what the world really has to offer, to meet many different people along the way and explore their cultures, religions and behaviours, while having an incredible time."

He said he was now planning his next adventure which he hoped would see him become the first person to circumnavigate the world solo by land and air.