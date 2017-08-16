Sunderland murder: Two arrests over body in burning car
- 16 August 2017
- From the section Tyne & Wear
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman whose body was found in a burning car.
Firefighters discovered the woman while they were extinguishing the car off Success Road in Shiney Row, Sunderland, at about 01:00 BST on Tuesday,
Northumbria Police said the arrested men, aged 39 and 50, are in custody.
Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information. The cause of death is yet to be announced.