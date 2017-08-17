Teen killed in Kibblesworth crash named by police

Image copyright Google Image caption The two cars collided near this junction

A teenager killed in a collision between two cars has been named by police.

Kieran Oliver, 18, from Gateshead was a passenger in a Peugeot 208 which crashed with a Vauxhall Vectra in Kibblesworth on Sunday.

Mr Oliver, of Milling Court, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other teenage men and a 45-year-old man remain in hospital, one 17-year-old and the older man with life-threatening injuries.

The vehicles collided on Birklands Lane just north of Cranberry Bog Road at about 18:40 BST.

The three other teenagers aged 18, 18 and 17 were all in the Peugeot. The 45-year-old man was one of five people in the Vectra.

A 41-year-old woman suffered serious injuries while three others suffered minor wounds.

Northumbria Police is appealing for witnesses.