Shiney Row burning car death: Two charged with murder

Image caption The burning car was found at 01:00 BST on Tuesday

Two men have been charged with murdering a woman whose body was discovered in a burning car.

Firefighters found Quyen Ngoc Nguyen, 29, who was from Killingworth, as they tackled the blaze on Success Road, Shiney Row, early on Tuesday morning.

Stephen Unwin, 39 of St Oswald's Terrace, Houghton, and William McFall, 50, of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Saturday.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.

The cause of death has not been confirmed.