Bedlington fatal crash: Man to appear in court

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a 19-year-old woman was killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles.

Bethany Fisher died because of the incident on Saturday in Victoria Terrace, Bedlington, Northumberland.

Jordan O'Donnell, 20, of Waverley Court in the town, will appear at South East Northumberland Magistrates' Court.

He is also charged with a number of other offences including causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Additionally, he is accused of failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failing to report a collision.

Police said two other men arrested have been released and will face no further action.

One other female remains in hospital in a stable condition with serious injuries.

It is believed the two women and three men were all in the same car.