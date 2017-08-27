Arrest after woman raped in Gateshead park
- 27 August 2017
- From the section Tyne & Wear
A man has been arrested after a woman was raped in a park in Gateshead.
Northumbria Police said the attack happened at about 01:30 BST near Adler Close in Bensham.
Few details have been released but a spokesman said the woman had been "safeguarded" and was receiving specialist support from officers.
The 39-year-old man was being held on suspicion of rape, and remained in police custody.