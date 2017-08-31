Tyne & Wear

Pedestrian dies in South Shields car crash

A pedestrian died when she was struck by a car on South Tyneside.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene on Marsden Road, South Shields, at 17:30 BST on Wednesday.

It was the second serious road traffic incident in the area that afternoon, with two people airlifted to hospital at about 14:05 after a car and motorcycle crashed on Coast Road.

A man and woman remain in critical conditions at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Northumbria Police has appealed for witnesses to either crash to come forward.

