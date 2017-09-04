Driver arrested over A68 motorcyclist crash death

Image copyright Durham Police Image caption The motorcyclist was travelling north on the A68

A driver has been arrested after a motorcyclist died in a collision with a car on a rural road in County Durham.

The 46-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene on the A68 between Consett and Tow Law.

Durham Police has arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Witnesses of the crash, involving a BMW at 13:40 BST on Saturday, have been asked to contact the force.