Adam Martin jailed for 14 years for Roker Park rape

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Adam Martin was described as "a very dangerous individual"

A man who raped a woman in a park has been jailed for 14 years.

Adam Martin dragged the 23-year-old into the bushes in Roker Park, Sunderland, during the early hours of 29 November.

Police described it as an horrific incident, which left the victim in a highly distressed state.

Martin, 19, of Joan Avenue, Ryhope was convicted following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Det Insp Paul Young, of Northumbria Police, said: "Martin is clearly a very dangerous individual and I am pleased he is now behind bars and not able to cause any further harm to vulnerable young women."