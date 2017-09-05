Key witness sought in Sunderland burning car murder

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Northumbria Police said they believe this man may be a key witness

An image of a potential key witness has been released as police investigate the murder of a woman whose body was found in a burning car.

Quyen Ngoc Nguyen, 29, a mother of one, was found by firefighters in the car in Shiney Row near Sunderland on 15 August.

Two men have been charged with her murder.

Northumbria Police said the man pictured was walking in the area at the time but is "not in any trouble".

Image caption Friends of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen carried a picture of her at the first court appearance of two charged with her murder

Det Ch Insp Dave Cole said: "I would like to reiterate this man is not in any trouble and not involved in the incident in anyway.

"However, we think he may be a key witness and be able to help in our investigation which is why we're keen to identify and speak to him."

The man was walking past the Golden Fry fish shop in Shiney Row at about 00:15 BST on 15 August.

He was wearing a hooded top with stripes on the arms and a T-shirt with writing on, loose trousers or jogging bottoms and trainers.

Stephen Unwin, 39, from Houghton, and William McFall, 50, from Blackpool, are awaiting trial accused of Ms Nguyen's murder.