County Durham crash death rider Shaun Neal 'a gentle giant'

Image copyright Neal family Image caption Shaun Neal's motorbike was his "pride and joy", his wife said

Tributes have been paid to a motorcyclist killed in a crash with a car in County Durham.

Shaun Neal, 46, died when his Honda CBR was in collision with a BMW 330 on the A68 between Consett and Tow Law.

Mr Neal, from Jarrow, was a "gentle giant" whose bike was his "pride and joy" and whose death, on Saturday, would leave a void, his family said.

A man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released while inquiries continue.

In a statement, Mr Neal's family said: "His motorcycle was his pride and joy.

"He realised his dream by attending the classic TT meeting on the Isle of Man just a few weeks before he was taken from us.

"He spent over 24 years in the Army in the First Battalion Yorkshire Regiment.

"He was a big guy who has left a massive void in our lives."

Witnesses the crash, at 13:40 BST on Saturday, have been asked to contact Durham Police.