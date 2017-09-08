Operation Sanctuary: Woman jailed for trafficking girls

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Carolann Gallon (left) was jailed for more than six years and Abdulhamid Minoyee was sentenced to 15 years

A woman who trafficked underage girls to a drugs and grooming ring that forced young women to have sex has been jailed for six years and three months.

Carolann Gallon was one of 18 people convicted as part of Operation Sanctuary, an investigation into the sexual abuse of vulnerable girls.

The 22-year-old, of Hareside Court, Newcastle, admitted three counts of trafficking.

Another gang member, Abdulhamid Minoyee, was sentenced to 15 years.

Read more about the Operation Sanctuary sentencing

The 34-year-old, of Gainsborough Grove, Newcastle, had been convicted of rape, sexual assault, and the supply of drugs.

Image caption The victims were abused at addresses around the West End of Newcastle

Newcastle Crown Court was told that the two girls Gallon trafficked were in care, and one was only 13 years old.

Gallon was aged 17 or 18 at the time of the offences, but police decided that she was an active member of the gang rather than a victim.

A total of 17 people have now been jailed, with one more to be sentenced on 14 September.

During the investigation Northumbria Police paid a child rapist more than £10,000 to act as an informant.