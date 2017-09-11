Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Brennan was led away in his underpants

A man who took hostages at a Jobcentre while wearing a fake suicide vest has been jailed.

Carrying a knife, machete and a hammer, Maxwell Brennan held two people hostage in Byker, Newcastle, on 9 June.

The 28-year-old of Shipley Walk, Newcastle, had admitted false imprisonment, communicating a bomb hoax and possessing a knife at an earlier hearing.

He was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court for five years and four months.

Brennan had got in to the building as staff were opening up early on 9 June having put a knife to the throat of an elderly security guard, the court heard.

He made his fake vest out of aerosols, wood and metal, prosecutor Mark Giuliani said, and was holding a device with wires which employees thought was a detonator.

The court was shown CCTV of the three-hour incident, which Brennan later told police he carried out because his GP was ignoring him.

Image copyright PA Image caption Bomb disposal teams were called to the scene

Two male members of staff were tied up before being released when police negotiators arrived.

Brennan eventually agreed to take off his vest and walked out of the building dressed only in his underpants so armed police could be sure he posed no threat.

Negotiators had asked him what he wanted and at one point he asked to see the Queen.

Nobody was harmed, though local roads and the nearby Metro station were closed. Buildings in the vicinity were also evacuated.

Tony Cornberg, defending, said it had been a "loud" cry for help, adding: "That is what lay at the heart of it, not evil or the desire to hurt anybody."

The judge said Brennan's mental health had been made worse by his use of drink and drugs, but since he has been on remand it had improved.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Police said Brennan fashioned a fake suicide vest out of this item of clothing and aerosols, wood and metal