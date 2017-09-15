Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked in a flat in Knoll Court, police said

A 20-year-old woman was raped on Tyneside in the early hours of the morning.

She was found distressed outside Knoll Court, in the Manors area of Newcastle, at about 03:00 BST.

The victim, who is receiving support from specialist officers, said she had been attacked inside a flat before fleeing.

Two men, both aged 18, are helping police with their inquiries, the Northumbria force said.