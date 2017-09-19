Image caption Mike Neville's funeral took place at St Mary the Virgin parish church in Whickham

Family, friends and former colleagues of North East television legend Mike Neville have attended his funeral.

Mourners at the ceremony at St Mary's Church in Whickham included Sir John Hall, Brendan Foster and former Newcastle United captain Bobby Moncur.

The 80-year-old broadcaster, who presented television news for decades, died from cancer earlier this month.

Geoff Mount said the "outpouring of affection" for his father-in-law had been "of great comfort".

He was popular with the nurses who cared for him at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead, Mr Mount said.

"His humour and friendly nature never ceased, even when his health started to deteriorate."

Image caption People say Mike Neville put them at their ease and made them laugh

Mark Knopfler's Going Home, the soundtrack to the film Local Hero, was played as Neville's coffin was carried into church.

In his eulogy, Mr Mount said "most people who had grown up with Mike in their living room" felt like they knew him.

Friends have paid tribute to his sense of humour, generosity and kindness.

Image caption Sir John Hall said he would remember Mike Neville as a "close friend"

Former chairman of Newcastle United Sir John Hall said Neville was "the voice of the region".

"If Mike said it, it's got to be true," he said.

"He was very, very sincere and I think that certainly came over in his TV interviews."

Image caption Mike Neville started his broadcast career in 1962, presenting Look North, Nationwide and North East Tonight before his retirement in 2006

Neville presented the BBC's regional news programme Look North for 32 years, before moving to host ITV's North East Tonight in 1996.

Pam Royle, who worked with him at Tyne Tees, said he "turned everything into fun".

"We were all part of his wider family and I think that's why we all love him so much," she said.

Image caption Mourners included staff from Queen Elizabeth Hospital who had cared for Mike Neville

Newsreader and former ITV royal correspondent Nicholas Owen said the funeral had been "just so typically Mike Neville".

"A combination of terrific sadness, of course, combined with that sense of affection, love, his ability to communicate with everyone, make everyone feel they knew him."

Image caption Veteran television broadcaster Mike Neville died from cancer at the age of 80

'Best in the business'

Look North presenter Jeff Brown

It was a real family occasion - the sort Mike would have loved.

His own family was there, of course; Pam, his devoted wife of almost 55 years, daughter Carolyn and son-in-law Geof, along with the grandchildren who were such an important part of his life.

His TV family was there, too; colleagues from more than half a century of broadcasting, colleagues who invariably became friends.

He left the church to the strains of folk singer Jez Lowe's song "Mike Neville said it (so it must be true)".

It made us smile. Mike would have loved that, too.