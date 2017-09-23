Image copyright Newcastle Council

Cladding used in Newcastle high-rise blocks passed fire safety in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Newcastle Council confirmed that 38 blocks in the city were tested and did not have the flammable material used on Grenfell panels.

However, it was found that some decorative panels at Riverside Dene and Cruddas Park House flats were fitted too high up.

Your Homes Newcastle, which manages the flats, said they would be removed.

Tina Drury, managing director at Your Homes Newcastle, said: "None of our blocks have cladding made of aluminium composite material which was on the Grenfell Tower, but to reassure tenants we decided to go above and beyond what was required of us and have core samples of the external fabric from blocks tested.

"I am pleased to say all of the samples did pass the fire test, however we are not resting there.

"We are turning our attention to other materials used on the blocks and those investigations continue."

Work to remove the Cruddas Park House panels will begin on 25 September.