Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened near Millfield Metro station

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a hit-and-run incident on Wearside.

A man and woman, both in their 30s, were struck by a car on Sunderland's Hylton Road, near Millfield Metro station, on Monday.

Both are being treated at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary with the man in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Three men, aged 20, 24 and 36, and a 23-year-old woman are in custody.

The incident happened at about 21:50 BST, and the vehicle believed to have been involved was found on fire on Church Street North about 30 minutes later.

Northumbria Police said the parties were believed to be known to each other.