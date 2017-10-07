Image copyright PA Image caption Everton star Wayne Rooney was among the mourners

Family and friends have gathered for the funeral of former Newcastle United chairman Freddy Shepherd.

Everton striker Wayne Rooney and former Magpies managers Kenny Dalglish and Sam Allardyce were among mourners at St George's Church, in Jesmond, Newcastle.

The service got under way at noon, to be followed by a private cremation ceremony.

Mr Shepherd, a 75-year-old multi-millionaire, passed away at home on 25 September.

He was described as an "incredibly passionate supporter of Newcastle United" by the club's current managing director, Lee Charnley.

Image copyright PA Image caption Television presenter Declan Donnelly was accompanied by his wife, Ali Astall

Mr Shepherd engineered the £15m deal which took Alan Shearer from Blackburn back to his native Newcastle in July 1996.

He spent 15 years as a director at St James' Park, serving under Sir John Hall as vice-chairman before eventually taking over the hot seat in his own right in 1997.

During his time at Newcastle, the club twice finished as Premier League runners-up, reached two FA Cup finals and enjoyed two Champions League campaigns.

In addition, he oversaw the redevelopment of an ageing stadium, boosting its capacity from around 36,000 to in excess of 52,000.

However, he was also involved in controversy - he and fellow director Douglas Hall were recorded calling female football supporters "dogs" by the News of the World newspaper in 1998.

Image copyright PA Image caption Former Newcastle United and England manager Sam Allardyce was another guest