Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Police said Mark Shaw was attacked over a number of hours

A man accused of murdering his friend and neighbour has admitted hitting him, but told a jury the victim's former girlfriend stabbed him to death.

Mark Shaw, 29, was found at his home in Grange Villa, County Durham, last December with more than 80 injuries.

Kieran Adey, of Grange Villa, and Zoe Warren, from Washington, near Sunderland, both aged 19, deny murder.

Mr Adey admitted hitting Mr Shaw, but told Newcastle Crown Court that his co-accused stabbed the victim in the back.

In earlier evidence, Ms Warren, who had been in a short-term relationship with the dead man, told the court Mr Adey had carried out the attack and that she was in fear of her life.

£5 debt

But in his evidence, Mr Adey claimed that while he had hit Mr Shaw under the influence of drink and drugs, Ms Warren used a pool cue to carry out a sustained beating before delivering fatal stab wounds to his back.

Mr Shaw's bound body was discovered in the bedroom of his home near Chester-le-Street.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from blood loss resulting from two stab wounds.

The court also heard Mr Adey had sent Mr Shaw messages on social media threatening him with violence over a £5 debt.

Ms Warren also denies a charge of witness intimidation.

The trial continues.