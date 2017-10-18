Image copyright Durham Police Image caption The court heard Mark Shaw was the victim of a "cruel and callous" onslaught

Two people who tied up, bit, bludgeoned and stabbed a County Durham man have been found guilty of murder.

Mark Shaw, 29, was found at home in Grange Villa last December having suffered more than 80 injuries.

Keiran Adey, 19, of Queen Street, Grange Villa; and Zoe Warren, 20, of Chipchase, Washington, near Sunderland; were convicted at Newcastle Crown Court. Warren was also found guilty of witness intimidation.

They will be sentenced later.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Shaw died from blood loss resulting from two stab wounds to his back.

Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Prosecutors claimed Warren (left) joined in an attack initiated by Adey

Warren - who had been in a short-lived relationship with Mr Shaw and was living in his house - had told police she was present when he was being attacked by Adey but claimed she did not join in.

Adey, meanwhile, claimed his co-accused attacked Mr Shaw with a pool cue before stabbing him in the back.

The jury heard Warren had later bragged she had "got away with murder".

Adey also boasted he had given someone "a good kicking".

All three were Class A drug users, jurors were told.