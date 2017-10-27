From the section

Image caption Emergency services were called at 10:20 BST

A woman has died following a hit-and-run crash in North Tyneside.

A grey Audi A3 struck 63-year-old pedestrian Susan Fuller on Coldstream Gardens, in Howdon, at 10:20 BST and the driver failed to stop.

Northumbria Police said Ms Fuller had suffered life-threatening injuries and later confirmed she died at the scene.

The road was closed for a time at the junction of Murray Road. A 24-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were later arrested.