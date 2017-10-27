Woman dies after Howdon hit-and-run crash
- 27 October 2017
- From the section Tyne & Wear
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has died following a hit-and-run crash in North Tyneside.
A grey Audi A3 struck 63-year-old pedestrian Susan Fuller on Coldstream Gardens, in Howdon, at 10:20 BST and the driver failed to stop.
Northumbria Police said Ms Fuller had suffered life-threatening injuries and later confirmed she died at the scene.
The road was closed for a time at the junction of Murray Road. A 24-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were later arrested.