Image caption The crash happened close to Susan Fuller's home in Wallsend

A man has been charged with murder after a female pedestrian died following a crash on North Tyneside.

Police said Susan Fuller, 63, was struck by an Audi A3 on Coldstream Gardens, in Wallsend, on Friday.

Sean Harman, 24, from Seaton Deleval, has been charged with murder and two counts of assault.

A 29-year-old woman, also arrested following the crash, has been released under investigation.

Mr Harman is due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A Northumbria force spokesman said: "Susan's family are having to come to terms with her death and specialist officers will continue to support them.

"We want anyone who may have seen what happened to come forward."