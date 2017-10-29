Tyne & Wear

Police officer knocked unconscious in disorder at Byker party

Byler Community Centre Image copyright Google
Image caption Trouble flared at about 21:00 BST on Saturday, police said

A police officer needed hospital treatment after she was knocked unconscious while responding to reports of trouble at a party in Newcastle.

A fellow male officer was also assaulted at the incident at Byker Community Centre on Saturday evening.

Northumbria Police said they were called to deal with a group of males who had been asked to leave.

A force spokesman said two men and one woman were arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.

He added: "Upon arrival a number of those in attendance became aggressive and two of our officers were assaulted.

"One of those was a female police constable who was knocked unconscious."

The female officer has since been released from hospital and investigations continue.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites