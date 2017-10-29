Police officer knocked unconscious in disorder at Byker party
A police officer needed hospital treatment after she was knocked unconscious while responding to reports of trouble at a party in Newcastle.
A fellow male officer was also assaulted at the incident at Byker Community Centre on Saturday evening.
Northumbria Police said they were called to deal with a group of males who had been asked to leave.
A force spokesman said two men and one woman were arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.
He added: "Upon arrival a number of those in attendance became aggressive and two of our officers were assaulted.
"One of those was a female police constable who was knocked unconscious."
The female officer has since been released from hospital and investigations continue.