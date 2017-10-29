Image copyright Google Image caption Trouble flared at about 21:00 BST on Saturday, police said

A police officer needed hospital treatment after she was knocked unconscious while responding to reports of trouble at a party in Newcastle.

A fellow male officer was also assaulted at the incident at Byker Community Centre on Saturday evening.

Northumbria Police said they were called to deal with a group of males who had been asked to leave.

A force spokesman said two men and one woman were arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.

He added: "Upon arrival a number of those in attendance became aggressive and two of our officers were assaulted.

"One of those was a female police constable who was knocked unconscious."

The female officer has since been released from hospital and investigations continue.