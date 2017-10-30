Image caption Passengers hoping to get a Metro at Newcastle Central Station were greeted with signs warning of no service

The Tyne and Wear Metro service is back on after being off for a day.

The network was brought to a standstill on Sunday at an electricity sub-station at the Gosforth depot of Newcastle.

Operator Nexus had hoped the service would be running again late last night, but was engineers were unable to fix the problem.

According to the firm's tweets the system is running to all destinations, but there are delays of at least 15 minutes between trains.

The disruption came as Newcastle hosted one its largest ever outdoor events to mark the 50th anniversary of the visit of American civil rights campaigner Dr Martin Luther King.

It also coincided with a home game of the Newcastle Falcons rugby union team, at which a 10,000 sell-out crowd gathered - most of whom travelled to the north Newcastle venue at Kingston Park by Metro.

Liberal Democrat opposition councillors on Newcastle City Council have called for an urgent investigation into the power failure.