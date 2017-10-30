From the section

Image copyright Sandra Leach Image caption Friend and neighbours described Susan Fuller as "a lovely lady"

A man accused of the murder of a 63-year-old mother-of-three has been remanded in custody.

Susan Fuller was fatally injured when she was struck by a car on Coldstream Gardens in Wallsend on Friday.

Sean Herman appeared before North Tyneside Magistrates' Court charged with murder and two counts of assault.

The 24-year-old, of Tillmouth Avenue, Seaton Delaval, entered no plea and is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday.