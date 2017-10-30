Tyne & Wear

Wallsend pedestrian crash death accused in court

Susan Fuller Image copyright Sandra Leach
Image caption Friend and neighbours described Susan Fuller as "a lovely lady"

A man accused of the murder of a 63-year-old mother-of-three has been remanded in custody.

Susan Fuller was fatally injured when she was struck by a car on Coldstream Gardens in Wallsend on Friday.

Sean Herman appeared before North Tyneside Magistrates' Court charged with murder and two counts of assault.

The 24-year-old, of Tillmouth Avenue, Seaton Delaval, entered no plea and is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites