Wallsend pedestrian crash death accused in court
- 30 October 2017
A man accused of the murder of a 63-year-old mother-of-three has been remanded in custody.
Susan Fuller was fatally injured when she was struck by a car on Coldstream Gardens in Wallsend on Friday.
Sean Herman appeared before North Tyneside Magistrates' Court charged with murder and two counts of assault.
The 24-year-old, of Tillmouth Avenue, Seaton Delaval, entered no plea and is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday.