Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Adam McCarthy has more than 20 convictions for domestic violence

A man who kicked a dog against a wall, "killing her outright", has been jailed.

Adam McCarthy, of Ethel Avenue, Sunderland, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to his partner's 3lb (1.5kg) Chihuahua, Mollie.

He was jailed for six months for attacking the dog, and for five months for assaulting his partner.

The sentences are to run concurrently. He was also banned from owning animals and from contacting his partner.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court heard that McCarthy's partner, Laura Ing, wanted to leave his flat on the night of the attack because he was becoming aggressive.

He grabbed her face and her throat and put his fingers in her mouth, the prosecution said.

Image copyright Laura Ing Image caption Mollie the Chihuahua weighed only 3lbs (1.5kg) when she was killed

During the struggle he swore at the whimpering dog and kicked it against a wall, magistrates were told.

The defence offered no mitigation.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Miss Ing said she still had nightmares and could see McCarthy cradling the dead dog, covered in blood.

District Judge Roger Elsey said he took McCarthy's guilty pleas into account but had doubts over his remorse.

McCarthy has more than 20 domestic violence convictions, the court heard. Judge Elsey said he was aware McCarthy abused drugs and alcohol.