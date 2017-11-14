Image copyright Heppell family Image caption Fred Heppell had just turned 80 but his family said he had no intention of slowing down

An 80-year-old cyclist who died in hospital after being hit by a car loved being out on his bike, his family said.

Fred Heppell averaged about 10,000 miles a year on his bike and had cycled in countries around the world.

He died after being hit by a Tesla Model S 90D on the A177 at High Shincliffe on Friday.

Mr Heppell, a retired bank manager from Lanchester, was a "devoted" family man with a "sense of adventure and travel", his family said.

'Huge void'

In a statement released through Durham Police, his family said he went on three 60-mile bike rides a week.

They also said he was a "perfectionist gardener" and "very sociable character" who enjoyed drinking real ale or red wine.

The family added: "He has left a huge void in the lives of so many but we all cherish the time we had with him and the many happy memories he has left with us."

Mr Heppell leaves behind his widow, two sons and two grandchildren.

Police are appealing for information on the crash which happened at about 09:20 GMT on the A177 southbound.