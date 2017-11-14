Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Foxhomes in Jarrow at about 03:00 on Tuesday

Police are warning people against taking a bright orange pill which is believed to have killed a man in Jarrow.

The 22-year-old man died in hospital on Tuesday hours after taking what police believe was ecstasy.

Northumbria Police said the pills were "bright orange and distinctive" and should be handed into officers.

The man became unwell at about 03:00 BST at a house on Foxhomes.

A post-mortem examination is yet to take place but police have issued a warning about the drugs.

Det Insp Sean McGuigan said: "If anyone is offered them, or has them in their possession, then we would encourage them to hand them in to police."

The case has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission because there was "police contact prior to death".

The BBC understands this contact was the police going to the house along with paramedics when the man was reported to be unwell.